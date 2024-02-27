Criminal suspicions | Preliminary investigation material: The criminal complaint about Mika Lintilä's suspected data breach was filed by Mikko Kärnä

Lintilä told the police that he did not send the meme picture himself and that the phone was in his possession at the time.

Criminal report the Minister of Economy of the previous government Mika Lintilän (central) the suspected data breach was made by a member of parliament at the time Mikko Kärnä (central), it appears from the police's preliminary investigation file.

According to the preliminary investigation material, Kärnä made a report to the police by e-mail. In the same context, Kärnä expressed his concerns about the hacking of the parliament's equipment and his own information security.

On February 9, 2023, a meme message was sent from Lintilä's Whatsapp account, mocking the prime minister Sanna Marini (sd) and MP Matias Mäkynen (sd) expense.

Lintilä said at the time that his phone had been hijacked, but later considered his choice of words to be an “overreaction”.

The Central Criminal Police investigated the matter as a suspected data breach, but the investigation was closed on Tuesday. The Central Criminal Police has found no evidence that Lintilä was the victim of a data breach.

According to the preliminary investigation material, the police spoke to Lintilä himself about the matter on February 28, 2023.

Lintilä told the police at the time that he did not send the meme picture of Marin and Mäkyse himself. According to him, the phone was in his possession at the time of transmission.