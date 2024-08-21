Criminal suspicions | Police were threatened with a gun in Vaasa

Criminal suspicions|The police have arrested one person.

In Vaasa on Tuesday, people were threatened with a firearm in a private residence. The police were assigned to an apartment in Gerby, where a person had threatened outsiders with a weapon. The person also threatened the police.

The police say in its announcementthat several patrols were sent to the scene. The situation ended quickly, and the suspect was arrested at the scene. No one was injured.

The person who threatened with a weapon is suspected of unlawful threat, violently resisting an official and a firearms offence.