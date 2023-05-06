Criminal suspicions | Police: The suspect of attempted murder in Kauniainen has been caught

The police have said that the motive for the act was related to jealousy. The victim was the current husband of the suspect’s ex-spouse.

The suspect in the attempted murder that took place in April has been arrested, informs the West Uusimaa Police Department. He was arrested on the night between Friday and Saturday.

The police say they will continue the investigation of the case by interviewing the suspect.

The suspected act of violence took place in the morning of April 21 in an apartment in Kauniainen. The victim of the crime was the current husband of the suspect’s ex-spouse, who has already been discharged from hospital. According to the police, jealousy was behind the act.

The police previously asked the approximately 40-year-old suspect for tips. He has a previous criminal record, but he hasn’t had much contact with the police in recent years.