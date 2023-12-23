Criminal suspicions | Police: The events in Mäntyharju are being investigated as a serious firearm crime

The participants and two other people were taken into custody at the apartment in Päntyharju. Three of those arrested were released on Saturday.

Police is investigating the firearm-related task that took place on Mäntyharju on Friday as an aggravated firearm crime, informs the police of Eastern Finland.

On Friday after noon, the police received an alarm mission to Mäntyharju, where a local man was suspected of threatening another man with a handgun in the yard of a house.

The participants in the event and two other people were later arrested from the apartment in Mäntyharjulai.

The police according to the report, the arrest went peacefully and in connection with it, several weapons and weapon parts were found in the apartment, which are suspected to have been embezzled from different places. On Saturday, the police conducted more searches related to the stolen weapons.

Three of those arrested were released on Saturday and they are not suspected of being involved in the matter.

Investigating threats with a handgun as an illegal threat and embezzlement of weapons as a felony firearms offense.