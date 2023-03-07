Criminal suspicions | Police: The coalition’s suspicious envelope contained cartridges

The suspicious envelope that arrived at the office of the district organization of the coalition has been investigated. It contained gun cartridges.

The coalition a suspicious envelope that arrived at the office of the district organization has been investigated. The letter contained cartridges, the Länsi-Uusimaa police informs.

On Wednesday, March 1, a taped letter that looked suspicious was brought to the office of the district organization of the coalition in Espoo. Personnel were directed away from the premises as a “momentary precaution”. According to the police release, there was no real danger.

During the police investigations, cartridges belonging to two different weapons were found inside the letter.

The police are currently investigating the incident as an election crime and a firearms offense.