Criminal suspicions | Police: The body of the suspect in Pori’s murder was found in Kokemäenjoki

A body has been found in the waterway searches related to the murder investigation carried out on Tuesday in Pori. The marks on the body match the man who is suspected of murdering his wife on New Year’s Eve.

In Pori the body of a man suspected of murdering his wife has been found in the Kokemäenjoki, says the Southwest Finland Police Department in its release.

On Tuesday, the Southwestern Finland police conducted extensive searches in the Linnansilla area of ​​Pori together with the rescue service and the Border Guard. During the search, a body was found in Kokemäenjoki, whose identifying marks and clothing match the man suspected of the murder.

Searches were involved in the suspected homicide that happened on New Year’s Eve in Pori.

On Sunday afternoon, the police received a report about a dead person found in a private apartment.

According to the police, an act of domestic violence had taken place in the apartment, where a 49-year-old man is suspected of killing his 38-year-old wife.

Based on the facts that emerged in the preliminary investigation, the police considered one possibility that the man suspected of the murder drowned in the Kokemäenjoki after the act.

To the press release according to the police now have a basic understanding of the suspect’s movements on the night of the death.

The police though in order to clarify the course of events, in its recent announcement, it is still asking for eyewitness observations of the gray, step-by-step BMW passenger car and its movements on New Year’s Eve between approximately one and six in the morning.

Observations are especially needed in the area of ​​the Keski-Pori church, near the Puuvilla shopping center and in the Isosanna area.

Observations and information related to the passenger car can be submitted to the Southwest Finland Police by email to [email protected], by WhatsApp or text message to 050 411 7655 or by calling the emergency department of the Pori police station on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 0295 449 290.