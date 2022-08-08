Criminal suspicions | Police suspicion: The nurse stole thousands of medicines from Husi hospital – Empty medicine packages were found in the dressing room

A nurse stole thousands of medicine ampoules from a hospital in Helsinki. Similar cases are rare, says the police.

Helsinki the police is finishing the preliminary investigation of the case in which a 35-year-old woman who worked as a nurse at the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) hospital is suspected of stealing medicine from her workplace.

The police suspect that the suspect took drugs between July 2021 and January 2022. The hospital reported the suspected thefts to the police on January 18, and the district court arrested the suspect on January 22.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspected nurse embezzled more than 6,000 medicinal ampoules classified as narcotics.

The police found empty fentanyl and oxynorm packets in the nurse’s workplace locker. During a home search, drug packages were found in the suspect’s bathroom closet and bedroom. In the latter, the police found eight bags of fake consumption cards, on which nurses mark the medicines given to patients.

The nurse already admitted the suspected crimes during a security inspection at her workplace. At that time, a syringe, used needles and a couple of packets of fentanyl were found in his possession.

Director of investigationsCrime Commissioner Jari Nikonen says in the announcement of the Helsinki police that similar cases rarely come to the police to investigate

The crimes in the case are felony drug offense, felony theft, breach of duty and forgery.

The suspected criminal entity will be transferred to prosecution in the near future.