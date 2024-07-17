Criminal suspicions | Police suspect: Member of Parliament Vornanen took a gun to the study, illegal gas guns were found at home

Criminal suspicions|Timo Vornanen’s criminal suspicions will be transferred to prosecution. Vornanen did not comment on the details of the case on Wednesday to HS.

Congressman Timo from Vorna the criminal investigation has been completed.

The police suspect that Vornase is guilty of causing danger, illegal threat, firearms offense and firearms violation.

Vornanen is suspected of having pointed a gun and fired a shot at the ground at night on April 26 in front of the restaurant Ihku in the heart of Helsinki. No one was injured in the situation.

“The suspect said in his last interrogation that he twice brought a gun with him to his office. On the day of the incident, he had left his office with a gun,” says the director of the investigation in the press release.

I suspected during a search of the home, two magazines and two gas guns were seized, for which the suspect did not have the required permits. For this reason, he is also suspected of a firearms offence.

After the shooting incident, Timo Vornanen was dismissed from the Fundamental Finns and the parliamentary group of the Fundamental Finns. Nowadays, he works in his own one-person parliamentary group.

Vornanen says that he will comment on the matter in a press release on Wednesday. At this stage, he is not going to say anything more than a statement.

“We came to the conclusion with the assistant that we will not go into the details at this stage in order to take a position,” Vornanen tells HS.

