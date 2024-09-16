Criminal suspicions | Police suspect aggravated assault and robbery in Maunula – victim sent to hospital

Criminal suspicions|Several people are suspected in the case. They could not be reached around 20:40 on Monday evening.

One a person has been taken to the hospital after a suspected robbery and assault that took place in Maunula on Monday evening, says the Helsinki Police Department.

Several people are suspected in the case, the police command center said at around 8:40 p.m. The suspects had not yet been reached at that time. The police command center did not say how old the perpetrators or the victim were.

The police are investigating the case as robbery and aggravated assault.

“According to preliminary information, the hallmarks of a robbery were met first, followed by aggravated assault,” the police command center said.

The police received a notification about the task around 18:50 on Monday evening.