Criminal suspicions | Police suspect: A young man robbed his victim of clothes and shoes off his feet in Vantaa

Itä-Uusimaa police are investigating two robberies in Vantaa, where a young person or a group of young people robbed the victims of property.

East– The police in Uusimaa suspect one young person of two robberies that took place in different places, in which the victim’s property was taken directly from his head.

At the Lummettie bus stop, a group of youths is suspected of robbing the victim of his hoodie, headphones and belt by threatening him with violence. The victim was also threatened with violence if she told the police about what happened.

In another case, one suspect threatened the victim with a gun and robbed him of a cap, jacket, shoes, bank card and bus card. The police suspect that one person participated in both robberies.

The identity of the other three young people who participated in the second robbery is also known to the police. He is suspected of two robberies and was placed under an enhanced travel ban.