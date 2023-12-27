Criminal suspicions | Police suspect: A snowball thrown by a youth injured a bus driver in Espoo

The police suspect young people of causing damage and danger.

Police investigates cases in Espoo in which a passenger car and a bus have been damaged after being hit by large, approximately 40 centimeter, snowballs as acts of damage and causing danger.

Snowflakes have flown into vehicles from the bridge over the driveway.

According to eyewitnesses, at least one young person has been seen on the bridge, but there may have been more young people.

The cases that have come to the attention of the police are from the vicinity of Nöykkiö.

The incidents have caused danger for drivers. For example, according to the police, the bus driver got wounds on his hands after a snowball had broken the windshield of the bus. The vehicles have also had dents.