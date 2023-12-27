Wednesday, December 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | Police suspect: A snowball thrown by a youth injured a bus driver in Espoo

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | Police suspect: A snowball thrown by a youth injured a bus driver in Espoo

The police suspect young people of causing damage and danger.

Police investigates cases in Espoo in which a passenger car and a bus have been damaged after being hit by large, approximately 40 centimeter, snowballs as acts of damage and causing danger.

Snowflakes have flown into vehicles from the bridge over the driveway.

According to eyewitnesses, at least one young person has been seen on the bridge, but there may have been more young people.

The cases that have come to the attention of the police are from the vicinity of Nöykkiö.

The incidents have caused danger for drivers. For example, according to the police, the bus driver got wounds on his hands after a snowball had broken the windshield of the bus. The vehicles have also had dents.

#Criminal #suspicions #Police #suspect #snowball #thrown #youth #injured #bus #driver #Espoo

See also  Rally | Jari-Matti Latvala returns as a driver in the Finnish World Rally Championship
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Pipes from England for 1200 year old basilica

Pipes from England for 1200 year old basilica

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result