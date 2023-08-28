Criminal suspicions | Police suspect: A man tried to stab an unknown person in the subway in Espoo

The police arrested the suspected perpetrator at the metro station in Otaniemi, Espoo.

Police on Monday morning in Otaniemi, Espoo, at the Aalto University metro station, arrested a person suspected of attempted assault, the Länsi-Uusimaa police say in their release.

According to the police, a man tried to stab another man he did not know in the subway in Espoo on Monday morning.

The police department told STT that the stabbing attempt took place on a subway train that was traveling from Espoo to Helsinki.

In the situation A man born in the 1970s tried to hit another man born in the 1970s with a knife.

However, according to the police, the victim escaped injury. After that, the suspected perpetrator got off the subway at Espoo’s Aalto University station, near which the police caught him. The victim continued his journey in the subway towards the center of Helsinki.

According to the police, the men did not know each other from before. The police still did not know the motive for the act on Monday. According to the police, the suspect did not try to harm other passengers.

The man is suspected of attempted aggravated assault.

Correction 28.8. 7:23 p.m.: The police arrested the person on Monday morning, not Saturday morning as the story said earlier.