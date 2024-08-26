Criminal suspicions | Police operation in the center of Helsinki, three arrested

Criminal suspicions|The police stopped the car, the occupants of which are related to an unfinished criminal investigation.

With the police was a multi-patrol operation in the center of Helsinki on Monday afternoon.

The police stopped a car on Kasarmikatu before four and arrested three people, the Helsinki police command center told HS at half past five.

According to the police, the arrest is related to an unfinished criminal investigation. The police will not reveal the details of the case in more detail due to the incompleteness of the investigation.

The arrest caused no danger to bystanders, and the situation was over quickly.

