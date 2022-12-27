Criminal suspicions | Police: Behind the Rautjärvi church fire was possibly a man found dead at another fire scene

The police continue to investigate other lines of investigation into the Rautjärvi church fire.

The police according to the report, the Rautjärvi church fire may have been started by an older man who was found dead near the house that burned on the same day.

Director of investigations Saku Tielinen confirms that it is the same person whose movements the police have asked for tips.

The police have asked for clues about the movements of the 60-80-year-old, grey-haired, slim man and the Opel Astra passenger car. According to the police, the man was wearing black rubber boots, black pants, a brown jacket and a blue and white beanie.

The police are still hoping for any information about the man’s movements.

“We are investigating the man’s possible involvement in the act, but we have no definite evidence that he is the one who started the fire. However, it is likely that the temporal connection between the two fires is not a coincidence. Everything points in that direction,” says Tielinen.

On the same day as the church fire, a detached house burned about 30 kilometers away in Torsantie in Rautjärvi. A man considered by the police to be the possible arsonist of the church fire was found dead near a burned-out detached house.

The police already said on Sunday that they consider it temporally possible that the church fire and the house fire are connected.

Police continues, according to Tielenen, to investigate other lines of investigation.

“All lines of inquiry are still open. We are also happy to receive fire-related tips that concern matters other than the elderly man.”

He previously told about the police’s suspicions about the dead man Evening News.

Correction 27.12. at 2:03 p.m.: Corrected the caption, which previously gave the image that the church was on fire. However, the photo shows a detached house that burned down on the same day.