Sunday, November 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | Police: an 18-year-old woman stabbed a man on the street in Vaasa, escaped by bus

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2023
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | Police: an 18-year-old woman stabbed a man on the street in Vaasa, escaped by bus

The police are asking people for possible observations, pictures or video recordings of the events.

Police suspects an 18-year-old woman of attempted murder in Vaasa. According to the police, the woman caused serious injuries to the victim, a 25-year-old man, with a knife.

The suspected attempted murder took place on Wednesday around ten in the morning on Joutsenenkatu in Vaasa’s Teeriniemi.

“After the act, the suspect has stopped the bus and fled the scene with it on board. He was arrested shortly after the act at Vaasa’s Ristinummi,” the police press release said.

The police are asking people for possible observations, pictures or video recordings of the events. Observations can be reported to the e-mail address [email protected].

On Friday, STT did not reach the head of the investigation to comment on the matter.

#Criminal #suspicions #Police #18yearold #woman #stabbed #man #street #Vaasa #escaped #bus

See also  Russian attack | More than 400 unmarked graves were found in Izjum, liberated by Ukraine
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Inter board of directors, Zhang renews Marotta’s contract until 2027. Growing turnover

Inter board of directors, Zhang renews Marotta's contract until 2027. Growing turnover

Recommended

No Result
View All Result