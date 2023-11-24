Criminal suspicions | Police: an 18-year-old woman stabbed a man on the street in Vaasa, escaped by bus

The police are asking people for possible observations, pictures or video recordings of the events.

Police suspects an 18-year-old woman of attempted murder in Vaasa. According to the police, the woman caused serious injuries to the victim, a 25-year-old man, with a knife.

The suspected attempted murder took place on Wednesday around ten in the morning on Joutsenenkatu in Vaasa’s Teeriniemi.

“After the act, the suspect has stopped the bus and fled the scene with it on board. He was arrested shortly after the act at Vaasa’s Ristinummi,” the police press release said.

On Friday, STT did not reach the head of the investigation to comment on the matter.