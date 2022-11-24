Criminal suspicions | Police: a crime is suspected in the operations of a Helsinki-based gun shop

The police are investigating a suspected aggravated firearms crime related to the activities of a gun shop in Helsinki. The police have searched the gun store.

Police is investigating a suspected aggravated firearms crime related to the activities of a Helsinki-based gun shop. The Helsinki police announced the matter on Thursday afternoon.

According to the release, the police have searched the gun store in Helsinki on Wednesday and Thursday of the current week. There have been plenty of police on the scene.

In the past, the gun store has had gun store inspections, which revealed business-related deficiencies. Based on the inspections, the police suspect that the crime’s hallmarks are met.

At this point, the crime title is an aggravated firearm offense.

“The preliminary investigation is in the early stages. The suspected crimes will be specified as the preliminary investigation progresses”, the crime commissioner Anne Hietala says in the announcement.

The police are not giving any more information on the matter for the time being.