Friday, March 24, 2023
Criminal suspicions | Police: A considerable number of cars were stolen in Eastern Uusimaa, the thief took the keys from the changing rooms

March 24, 2023
The thief has taken car keys from lockers at sports venues all over Eastern Uutta County.

23.3. 20:34

SPRING WINTER during the period in Itä-Uusimaa, a considerable number of cars have been stolen by taking keys from the lockers of gyms and other sports venues, the Itä-Uusimaa police informs.

Thefts have taken place in a wide area, for example in Vantaa and Hyvinkää.

The thefts have followed the same pattern, where the person who broke into the dressing room has taken, for example, phones and shoes. In addition, the thief has taken car keys and finally the car left in the parking lot.

The method of doing it has been similar in different cases, which is why the police suspect that the same perpetrator is responsible for all the thefts.

