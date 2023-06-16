Criminal suspicions | Police: A 49-year-old man strangled his wife and drowned in the Kokemäenjoki

The 49-year-old husband was suspected in the preliminary investigation of killing his wife on New Year’s in the couple’s apartment. A homicide never goes to court because the suspect is dead.

Police says that he has completed the preliminary investigation of the homicide committed on New Year’s Eve in Pori.

A 38-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in Pormestarinluota, who is suspected of being the victim of a domestic homicide.

The homicide investigation started on January 1, when the police were assigned to the couple’s apartment.

The police in Southwest Finland now say that according to the preliminary investigation, the 49-year-old husband suffocated his wife to death by strangling her with his hands. The suspect’s husband lived at the same address as the victim.

However, the murder case never goes to the prosecutor, because the suspect is himself dead.

Husband left a handwritten note in the apartment saying he had killed his wife and was going to drown himself.

The man’s car was found abandoned on the Pori bridge later in the morning. A few days later, the husband’s body was found at the bottom of the Kokemäenjoki river during the police’s water search using a diving robot.

In the preliminary investigation, the couple’s relationship problems were found to be the motive for the murder. The police said earlier that the background was a dispute between the spouses.

In the preliminary investigation, the police ruled out the possibility of an outside perpetrator or other persons in the apartment at the time of the crime. The place where the crime was committed was confirmed to be the couple’s apartment, where the victim’s body was also found.

Police initially investigated the homicide as murder, but the crime title was reduced to homicide during the investigation.

The case will never proceed to the prosecutor’s office, let alone to the court, because the only suspect in the case is dead.

The preliminary investigation material was ordered to be kept confidential in its entirety.

The police justify the encryption in their announcement by saying that the case “extensively involves sensitive information belonging to private life, such as the relationship between the married couple and the victim of the crime”.