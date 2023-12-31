Criminal suspicions | One was arrested because of a murder that happened in Vantaa

The murder that took place in Vantaa was revealed to the police on Saturday. The police will not inform about the matter this year.

One a person has been arrested for a homicide that occurred in Vantaa.

He was the first to tell about it MTV News. Itä-Uusimaa police confirm what happened.

The crime came to light on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, the police did not provide more detailed information about the suspected crime, such as the time or place of the incident or the relationship between the victim and the suspected perpetrator.

The police will not comment on the matter until next week.