Monday, July 29, 2024
Criminal suspicions | One of the wounded in the Seinäjoki shooting was a security guard

July 29, 2024
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | One of the wounded in the Seinäjoki shooting was a security guard
At least five people were hit by bullets in a restaurant shooting on Saturday night.

One A law enforcement officer was among those wounded in the shooting that took place in Seinäjoki over the weekend. The matter is confirmed to STT by the CEO of the security service NYQS Jani Ylimäki. According to Ylimäki, the wounded law enforcement officer is still in the hospital.

At least five people were hit by bullets in a restaurant shooting on Saturday night. According to preliminary information from the police, the three wounded have serious injuries.

The police announcement on Sunday did not say which restaurant it was about, but Ilkka-Pohjalainen said based on eyewitness observations that the police mission was at Pub Härmän Häjy on Valtionkatu.

The police are supposed to inform more about the case this afternoon.

