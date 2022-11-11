Friday, November 11, 2022
Criminal suspicions | New information: The person who went on a rampage with a knife at the airport wanted to fly to Germany

November 11, 2022
in World Europe
The man who behaved threateningly at Helsinki-Vantaa airport refused to give up the knife he used to cut himself.

Thursday The man who went on a rampage at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport wanted to fly to Germany. When that didn’t work, he got a knife from a nearby restaurant and used it to cut himself on the left arm.

The police arrested the man who behaved threateningly at half past seven on Thursday evening. The police had to use remote control to arrest the man.

According to the East Uusimaa police release, it is not known that the man threatened other people present.

The incident is being investigated as violent resistance to an official.

“The suspect is still in hospital due to the injury he caused himself, so it has not been possible to interview him”, says the crime commissioner Timo Luoto in the police bulletin.

According to Luoto, the man refused to give up the knife when the police patrol arrived.

“The preliminary investigation will continue with the hearing of the man when he is released from the hospital,” says Luoto.

