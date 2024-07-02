Criminal suspicions | New information from the police about the attempted murder in Vantaa: the victims were close family

Criminal suspicions|The victims and the suspected perpetrator all lived in the same apartment.

Police has completed the interrogations of the attempted murder that took place in April in Keimola, Vantaa. The Central Criminal Police has investigated what happened as two attempted murders.

The suspect is a woman born in 1976 who, according to the police, tried to kill two people in a private apartment. Earlier, the police said that the incident was related to “internal family matters”. It is now known that the victims of the attempted murder are the suspect’s second parent and the suspect’s sister. All three were enrolled in the same apartment.

Criminal District Commissioner Jan Aarnisalo according to the investigation is in the final stage and the protocol will be sent to the prosecutor for consideration of charges at the beginning of August.

In addition to attempted murder, there are two new cases of aggravated payment instrument fraud. According to Aarnisalo, the motive of the act is related to the suspect’s general life situation. Earlier, the police commented that there was some kind of planning involved in the act.

At the beginning of the investigation, one of the victims was hospitalized for a longer time, but according to Aarnisalo, both victims have been heard, and neither is in danger anymore.