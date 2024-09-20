Criminal suspicions | New information about the attempted murder of policemen in Espoo: shot with a pistol-style handgun

Criminal suspicions|The police also suspect the arrested man of drug and firearms offences.

Police officers the man who shot in the face is now suspected of two attempted murders, a shooting station crime and a drug crime, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Jukka Larkio.

A 21-year-old man is suspected of shooting at two police officers with a pistol-style handgun in Espoo the night before Thursday. The bullets did not hit the police.

The police arrested the man at Leppävaara’s Läkkitor because he had previously behaved aggressively elsewhere in Espoo. The man is suspected of assaulting another person.

However, the man got out of the police’s grip for a moment, when he shot at the police. At the time of the arrest, the police did not know that the man had a gun with him.

According to Larkio, the police’s information is still limited because the investigation is only in the initial stages. For example, there is currently no information about the motive of the suspected crimes.

According to Larkio’s information, the injuries caused to the victim in the suspected assault were minor.