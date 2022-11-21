Criminal suspicions | Neighbors tell about the repeated fits of rage of the suspect in the murder of the postman

The police suspect a 23-year-old man of the murder of the postman. Neighbors say the suspect was friendly, but repeatedly caused disturbances.

Neighbors describe the man suspected of murdering the postman as a friendly and kind neighbor whose apartment was repeatedly heard making loud noises.

The police suspect a 23-year-old man of a murder that took place in Vantaa’s Myyrmäki the night before Thursday. The target of the assault was a postman who died of his injuries on Saturday. The suspect has several criminal convictions in his background. The most recent of them has been an aggravated robbery in May.

According to the address information, the suspect lives in a rental house in the city of Helsinki in Pikku Huopalahti.

His next-door neighbor tells HS that he saw the suspect in the stairwell and says that he sometimes even reached out to the man. The suspect was often intoxicated, the neighbor says. From the apartment there was often a clatter and a crash, sometimes even screams.

Neighbors according to this is a support apartment, where young people in need of support are often placed. Its inhabitants have caused a lot of disturbance in the crab. According to the neighbors, a fire broke out in the same apartment during the previous resident’s tenure.

According to the woman who lives next door, the current resident seems friendly, but the apartment has been repeatedly heard banging on the walls. According to the woman, the young man has often had fits of rage that can be heard through the walls. Once, the woman called the police when screaming and banging could be heard from behind the wall again.

“It sounded like there were two people there, but maybe he was just alone,” says the woman.

He says he is moving because of the constant unrest. In their own message conversations, the neighbors have been wondering about the criteria used to place new residents in the support apartment.

“It’s a bit strange that a person with a criminal record is placed next to a family with children.”

The defamatory “fucking gay” text appeared on the door of the suspect’s apartment last summer, neighbors say.

Neither None of the neighbors interviewed by HS have seen the man behaving aggressively towards anyone else.

The neighbors weren’t quite sure when the man had moved into the apartment, but it was about a year ago. Last summer, there was a situation where residents’ mailboxes were knocked in the stairwell and defamatory text was scrawled on the door of a man’s apartment.

According to the woman, the man always seemed friendly when she met him. The man seemed to have problems for which, according to the neighbor, he did not get enough help or supervision.

“He once came to ring the doorbell and asked to call his phone, which he had lost. He said he’s a ‘tough boy to drink’ and asked to ring the doorbell if he needed to be quieter.”

According to his story, the neighbors have filed complaints about the disturbances caused by the residents of the support apartment even before the man moved into the apartment.