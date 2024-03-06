Criminal suspicions | Minister Essayah about the big poaching scandal: “As a Lapland resident, dismay is probably the word”

Essayah from Lapinlahti says that she was not aware of the suspected poaching before.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah (kd) says he is dismayed by his hometown Lapinlahti on suspicion of poaching and hopes that the incident does not mark the hunting hobby more widely.

The police said on Tuesday that they had completed their investigation into the largest hunting crime complex in the history of Finland.

Poachers are suspected of illegally killing at least three wolves, six lynx and one wolverine. In addition, they are suspected of killing tranquilized birds such as swans. The suspects are 34 men aged between 30 and 75 and mostly from North Savo.

Essayah emphasizes that the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and he himself do not accept illegal hunting in any way. The suspects had cited dissatisfaction with the predatory policy and official activities as their motivation.

“The law must be followed, there is no question about it,” Essayah commented on this.

Essayah not only is responsible for hunting matters as a minister, but also lives in Lapinlahti and works as a municipal councilor in the community.

“As a Lapland resident, dismay is probably the word that best describes how this news has been received not only by me, but also by the citizens of the municipality”, says Essayah and believes that many Finns feel the same way.

On the other hand, Essayah hopes that the incident does not stigmatize hunting more generally.

“I know that good work is being done among hunters to take care of the entire game population and, among other things, a lot of voluntary game counting.”

Essayah also points out that the ministry is currently finalizing a bill that would enhance Metsähallitus' lot control and monitoring of compliance with hunting legislation. The bill has already been in preparation for a longer time, and is therefore not particularly related to the Lapinlahti case.

With a little in the municipality, one would think that the planned and extensive activities described by the police would be generally known to the citizens of the municipality. Did Essayah know about it herself?

“No way. I think the claim is quite unreasonable. However, we must remember that there are a little over 9,000 municipal residents in Lapinlahti, and the municipality is geographically quite widely distributed,” he says, pointing out that Varpaisjärvi, for example, joined the municipality about 15 years ago.

“It is unlikely that these people have made much noise about their activities. It must have been quite a small group that was aware of this.”

According to Essayah, his relatives, friends or other loved ones are not suspects. For now, he cannot comment on whether he knows the suspects of the crimes, because the names of the suspects have not been made public and they are not known to the minister.

The police estimated at a press conference on Tuesday that a wider group of people would have known about the activity and that the activity would have been socially accepted among them. One of the suspects said during the interrogation that the locals knew about the illegal hunting.