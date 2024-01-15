Monday, January 15, 2024
Criminal suspicions | Milan Jaff is in court again – HS follows

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2024
in World Europe
0

Milan Jaff, who has been convicted of several crimes, will answer the charges related to the violent events in Kaivohuone in the Helsinki Court of Appeal today.

Of several convicted of crimes Milan Jaff is on Monday at the Helsinki Court of Appeal due to the violent events in Kaivohuone.

HS follows the trial on the spot.

Helsinki the district court previously gave enhanced sentences to Jaffi and several accomplices citing their street gang involvement.

Milan Jaff was sentenced to a total of ten years for attempted murder and other crimes in the Helsinki district court.

The verdict was for assault, attempted murder, firearms offence, threatening to be heard in the administration of justice, aggravated robbery, aggravated deprivation of liberty, drug offence, and preparation of an aggravated crime against life or health.

In addition, the court sentenced Yahue Mahdi Mohamudin, under the stage name Cavallini, to a nine-year prison sentence.

In total, the court sentenced 11 people with several different criminal titles.

