Criminal suspicions | Milan Jaff answers the charges again – HS follows the trial

Milan Jaff, who has been convicted of several crimes, will answer the charges of violent clashes between street gangs in the Helsinki Court of Appeal today.

Of several convicted of crimes Milan Jaff is on Monday at the Helsinki Court of Appeal accused of several acts of violence between street gangs. The charges concern the clashes between Espoo group L-city and Helsinki group 47 that took place in 2021.

HS follows the trial on the spot.

Helsinki In the spring of 2022, the district court gave Jaffi and several accomplices increased sentences, citing acting as part of an organized criminal group.

Milan Jaff was sentenced to a total of ten years for attempted murder and other crimes in the Helsinki district court.

At that time, Jaff was convicted of assault, attempted murder, firearms offense, threatening to be heard in the administration of justice, aggravated robbery, aggravated deprivation of liberty, drug offense and preparation of an aggravated crime against life or health. Jaff and 10 others appealed the district court's verdict to the Court of Appeal.

In addition, the court sentenced Yahue Mahdi Mohamudin, under the stage name Cavallini, to a nine-year prison sentence.

In total, the court sentenced 11 people with several different criminal titles.

