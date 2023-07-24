Criminal suspicions | Mika Moring was released from pretrial detention

According to the Helsinki police, continuing pre-trial detention is no longer necessary to secure the preliminary investigation.

For murder suspect Mika Moring was released from pretrial detention by the police’s decision, the Helsinki police announced on Monday.

According to the police, the continuation of pretrial detention is no longer necessary to secure the preliminary investigation. However, the Helsinki police still suspect Moring Katja Miinalainen for murder. According to the police, the preliminary investigation into the suspected murder continues, and there is currently nothing new to report about the case.

Moring is still serving a prison sentence of several years for, among other things, sexual crimes, which means that he will not be concretely free after being released from pretrial detention.

In mid-June, Moring was convicted in Kanta-Häme district court for sexual crimes against two women and deprivation of liberty. The district court of Kanta-Häme sentenced 51-year-old Moring to two years of unconditional imprisonment for two counts of rape, two deprivations of liberty and assault.

In May, Moring was sentenced to six years in prison for several sexual and violent crimes in the Helsinki district court. In this context, Moring was convicted of five counts of rape, three counts of aggravated deprivation of liberty, one basic form of deprivation of liberty and five counts of assault. The victims were a total of seven women.

Moring has denied all wrongdoing. He has appealed both Kanta-Häme and Helsinki District Court’s judgment to the Court of Appeal.

MORINGIA are suspected of the murders of two women in separate cases. The homicide suspicions that are still under preliminary investigation concern two women who disappeared in different parts of Finland.

Helsinki police suspect Moring of killing 28-year-old Katja Miinalainen, who disappeared in August. Eastern Finland police suspect Moring of the 35-year-old who disappeared in the fall of 2019 Sarah Arvan in a case that is also being investigated as a suspected homicide.

Both Miinalainen and Arva had been on a car trip with Moring before their disappearance. Through his lawyer, Moring has denied that he committed the murders.

Moring already has a long criminal history, including assaults and illegal threats against numerous women since around 2000.