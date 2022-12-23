Criminal suspicions | Mika Moring was imprisoned again – Suspected of rape and deprivation of liberty

Among other things, a man suspected of two murders was unexpectedly released on Monday from previous pretrial detention.

Helsinki on Friday, the district court accepted the police’s new detention request About Mika Moring. He was ordered to be imprisoned on suspicion of, among other things, rape and deprivation of liberty.

Moring was already imprisoned at the age of 28 earlier in December Katja Miinalainen suspected of murder, but the Helsinki district court ordered him to be released on Monday against the will of the police. The police have appealed the district court’s release decision to the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

The police of Eastern Finland, on the other hand, suspect Moring of the 35-year-old who disappeared in the fall of 2019 Sarah Arvan of killing.

The police arrested Moring on Monday, immediately after the release decision, on the basis of another criminal suspicion. Friday’s detention session concerned several suspected crimes from 2016-2022.

According to HS’s report, Moring has a long criminal history, including assaults and illegal threats against numerous women.

Helsingin Sanomat has published the suspect’s name exceptionally in order to reach other possible victims, and because the publication of identifying information can help solve serious crimes.

