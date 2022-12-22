Criminal suspicions | Mika Moring is suspected of several rapes – Presented for re-incarceration

Among other things, the imprisonment of Mika Moring, who is suspected of two murders, is to be heard in the district court tomorrow, Friday.

HELSINKI the police are going to demand a suspect in the murders of two women Mika Moringa to be re-imprisoned on suspicion of new crimes.

The matter is clear from the verbal pre-notification of the demand for detention that the police submitted to the district court on Thursday.

According to the information reported to the district court, Moring is suspected of several new crimes.

Based on the advance notice, he is suspected of rape, which would have happened in 2016.

In addition, he is suspected in a criminal complex, where the crimes include rape, deprivation of liberty and assault. A date from the end of 2021 has been marked as the suspected date of commission.

The third point is the suspected rape and deprivation of liberty, which would have happened in a two-day period at the end of this year.

The detention case is scheduled to be heard at the Helsinki District Court tomorrow, Friday.

Moring was imprisoned at the Helsinki District Court on December 2 on suspicion of murder. The Helsinki police have said that they suspect Moring of the murder of the 28-year-old who was reported missing in the fall Katja Miinalainen case.

The District Court of Helsinki decided on Monday that Moring will no longer be detained, but released him from pretrial detention.

However, after the district court’s acquittal decision, Moring was immediately arrested on suspicion of another crime. The Helsinki police have not agreed to comment further on the new criminal suspicion.

Eastern Finland police suspect Moring of the 35-year-old who disappeared in the fall of 2019 Sarah Arvan in a case of disappearance, which is also being investigated as a suspected murder.

Helsingin Sanomat has published the suspect’s name exceptionally in order to reach other possible victims, and because the publication of identifying information can help solve serious crimes.