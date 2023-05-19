Criminal suspicions | Metal and cable were taken in a series of crimes for almost half a million, two were imprisoned

The preliminary investigation of the series of crimes is being completed and will move to the prosecution. The case has been investigated since early 2023.

Southeast Finland the police announced on Friday that they had solved a suspected series of property crimes in which large amounts of metal and cables had been stolen. Because of this, two people were imprisoned in January, and they are still imprisoned.

According to the police, the incident involves, among other things, 18 aggravated thefts, five thefts and four attempted thefts. The suspected crimes date from the end of 2021 to the beginning of 2023, and they take place in the regions of Kymenlaakso, South Karelia, Itä-Uudenmaa and Häme.

The two detainees are foreigners living in Finland. In addition to the two main suspects, five other people are also suspected of property crimes.

According to the police press release, the preliminary investigation of the case is being completed and the case will be transferred to prosecution. The case has been investigated since early 2023.

The two of you the main suspect is suspected of breaking into company yards from which various metal products have been stolen. In addition, they are suspected of embezzling the cable.

The stolen property has since been sold to scrap metal companies. According to the police, the criminal damage caused is estimated to be almost half a million euros in total.

According to the police, the onward sale of stolen property has been investigated as gross money laundering. In addition, during the preliminary investigation, a considerable amount of collateral has been confiscated.