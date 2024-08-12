Criminal suspicions | Marja’s second human trafficking trial begins – the ex-CEO is accused of 77 counts of aggravated human trafficking

Criminal suspicions|Two processing days have been reserved for the preparation session. KRP’s preliminary investigation material is to become public.

Lapland the district court starts today the preparatory session in the trial, which is about the suspected human trafficking of Thai berry pickers. Former CEO of Polarica Marjahankinta Oy Jukka Kristoa charged with 77 counts of aggravated human trafficking. Kristo’s Thai business partner received the same charges. Both deny their guilt.

According to the prosecutors, the pickers have been subjected to forced labor including gathering wild berries and other conditions that violate human dignity. The suspected crimes took place in 2022 in different parts of Finland.

In its press release in the fall of 2022, Polarica told about the imprisonment of Kristo. Kristo left his position shortly after his imprisonment. He has since been released from pretrial detention.

The preliminary investigation material of the Central Criminal Police (KRP) is to become public today. The material will probably reveal how the berry pickers have been treated in the company and in what conditions they have lived in Finland.

At issue is another suspected case of human trafficking in the berry industry that has gone to the courts. In May, the preparatory session of Kiantama’s CEO began at the district court of Lapland Vernu Vasunnan of the charges. According to the subpoena, Vasunta is accused of 62 counts of aggravated human trafficking and an unconditional prison sentence of at least 3-4 years is required. Vasunta has denied being guilty of crimes.

A Thai business partner is also charged with him. According to the prosecutors, Vasunta, together with his business partner, has taken advantage of the dependent position of Thai berry pickers and forced them to pick wild berries in conditions that violate human dignity. According to the prosecutors, the berry pickers have been in debt and have been charged extra costs.

The berry pickers arrived in Finland on three different flights in July 2022. From the airport, they were transported by buses to more than ten different camps in different parts of Finland.

“Camp managers/camp staff have collected the passports and return plane tickets of the persons concerned soon after arriving at the camp,” the subpoena application reads.

Challenge application berry pickers had to work from early in the morning until late in the evening. According to the prosecutors, the movements of the berry pickers were monitored with the GPS locators in their cars and, contrary to promises, they were not given any guidance to find the berry forests.

According to the prosecutors, the living conditions of the berry pickers have been bad in most of the camps where they have been accommodated. The accommodation facilities have been cramped, and there have not been enough toilets, for example. In addition, according to the prosecutors, the pickers have been offered poor quality food.

“For example, soup made from salmon heads has been offered to the pickers. The majority of salmon heads produced in Finland are used as raw materials for animal feed factories. Fish heads have been counted one piece/picker per meal,” the subpoena application says.

Outrageous the ex-CEO of Polarica, accused of human trafficking crimes, is also accused of corruption. In May, Kristo was charged with gross bribery. He is suspected of being a board advisor of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (TEM). Olli from Soraiwho was charged in the case with aggravated bribery and breach of duty.

Polarica’s current CEO Mari Onkamoa accused of aiding and abetting the giving of a gross bribe. All the accused deny having committed the crimes.

Sorainen has played a key role in the fight against work-related exploitation in the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs. He has been a responsible official, for example, in the so-called berry law and has played a key role in the process of deciding how many foreign berry pickers come to Finland each year. TEM arrested Sorainen from his post in November of the previous year.