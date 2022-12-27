Criminal suspicions | Law enforcers suspected of abuse at work at a large company in the field – CEO does not comment on the continuation of employment

The police suspect at least six security company employees of various degrees of abuse. The company does not comment on the state of the security guards’ employment.

In the capital region security guards who worked along the main line are suspected of assaults of various degrees, the East Uusimaa police announced on Monday.

The persons suspected of crimes work for Avarn Security, which provides security services.

CEO of the company By Niclas Sacklé confirm the matter to HS. Avarn Security is a major player in the field, with a turnover of more than 100 million euros.

In organizational control tasks persons who have worked have committed crimes during their working hours.

The crimes have included humiliating and subjugating the victims. Not all victims have been identified or reached.

Sacklén would not comment on whether the suspects are still employed by the company. According to Sacklén, an employee who acts contrary to the company’s values ​​or guidelines can be given a warning. In a serious case, it may be grounds for termination or dissolution of the employment relationship.

“Since our industry requires a license, the authority is responsible for approving or revoking approval as a security guard or law enforcement officer,” says Sacklén.

Police has published a list of crimes whose victim’s identity is not yet known to the police.

The crimes have taken place during the year 2022. The most recent crimes took place in early December.