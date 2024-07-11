Criminal suspicions | KRP suspects a Finnish woman who returned from al-Holi of gross human trafficking targeting her own children

Criminal suspicions|The suspect in the crime is a 40-year-old woman who lived in the capital region, who in 2014 took several of her underage children with her to Syria.

Central Criminal Police (Krp) suspects a woman who traveled to the ISIS caliphate of gross human trafficking targeting her own children.

Director of Investigation, Criminal District Commissioner Jan Aarnisalo tells STT that the suspect in the crime is a 40-year-old woman who lived in the capital region, who in 2014 took several of her underage children with her to Syria. The woman and two of the children have since returned to Finland.

“Several children have been taken there in this case, but only two have returned and at different times. In this investigation, they are in the role of an interested party. Not all children have returned to Finland,” Aarnisalo tells STT.

The interested parties, i.e. the victims of the suspected crime, are currently of legal age. Aarnisalo does not comment further on the situation of the other children or why the investigation has not been extended to those who have not returned.

Criminal suspicion the focus is on the fact that the woman is suspected of taking her child to conditions that violate human dignity. Aarnisalo does not elaborate on what life was like for children in Syria.

“However, the preliminary investigation has progressed, and the police have a pretty good idea of ​​what kind of conditions the children have had to live in and what they experienced there. We still want to protect the victims, and that’s why I don’t reveal the circumstances very much at this stage.”

The police have questioned the woman and the victims.

“The interrogations continue. Close relatives are being interrogated. We are still asking for expert opinions on what kind of conditions there have been.”

Aarnisalo says that the suspect has told about the events quite openly.

“But while the preliminary investigation is in progress, what he said cannot be said.”

Under investigation coercive measures have not been used, for example confiscations or imprisonments, so there is no time limit for possible prosecution. However, there is no danger of the statute of limitations. Aggravated human trafficking can be sentenced to a maximum of ten years in prison, which means that the right to prosecute expires in 20 years.

The investigation will be transferred to the prosecutor in the fall at the earliest, says Aarnisalo.

Falling into a conflict zone as a minor is likely to be traumatic. What kind of help have the victims who returned to Finland received?

“There has been close cooperation with the authorities in this matter.”

Aarnisalo says that the initiation of the preliminary investigation is being negotiated with the Attorney General’s office, because the suspected crime took place abroad. He says that investigating suspected crimes that took place abroad is always difficult.

“Now gathering evidence to support possible criminal suspicions is exceptionally difficult, because the conflict area has not had a functioning administration at the time of criminal suspicions. The evidence threshold is the same as in crimes committed in Finland.”

In many other countries, women who returned from al-Holi have been suspected and convicted of terrorist crimes, as they have been deemed to have aided the terrorism of ISIS. Aarnisalo points out that the criminal legislation on terrorism varies in European countries and the cases are thus not directly comparable.

“Finnish legislation in force simply does not allow the application of terrorism articles in the cases we have. Crimes are investigated within the framework of the legislation,” says Aarnisalo.

Petteri Orpon At the end of the year, the (kok) government launched a comprehensive reform of the terrorism legislation. It is intended to criminalize acts that essentially contribute to terrorism more widely than before, for example tasks that serve the family in an area controlled by a terrorist organization or group.

Finland has repatriated more than 30 people from al-Holi since 2019. Most of them are children. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that there are still a dozen Finns in al-Holi.

The human rights organization Amnesty said in April that tens of thousands of people are still detained in camps and detention centers in northeastern Syria more than five years after the so-called Islamic State was defeated. According to the report, many detainees are held in inhumane conditions.

According to Amnesty’s report, the Kurdish-led authorities in the region are responsible for the large-scale violation of the rights of more than 56,000 people in camps and detention centers. According to Amnesty, people are held in at least 27 detention centers and two camps, al-Holi and Roji. About 30,000 of them are children.

According to Amnesty, people have been tortured by beatings, giving electric shocks, sexual violence and whipping with electric cables. In addition, Amnesty says that thousands of people have disappeared against their will and mothers have been illegally separated from their children.