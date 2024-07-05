Friday, July 5, 2024
Criminal suspicions | Krp: One person is suspected of sending threatening letters to parties in the last parliamentary elections

July 5, 2024
July 5, 2024
World Europe
Criminal suspicions | Krp: One person is suspected of sending threatening letters to parties in the last parliamentary elections
The suspect has denied the actions.

Central Criminal Police (krp) has completed the preliminary investigation of the suspected terrorist crime that occurred at the time of the last parliamentary election. KRP announced the matter on Friday morning.

In the spring of 2023, threatening letters disguised as letter bombs were sent to various party offices around Finland.

Based on the preliminary investigation, one person is suspected as the sender of all the letters. Letters were sent to different party offices in Helsinki, Turku, Pori and Tampere.

The case was investigated as illegal threats made with terrorist intent, public incitement to commit a crime, and a minor firearms offense. Regarding the minor firearm crime, it was about a part of the gun found during a house search.

The suspect has denied the actions.

The news is updated.

