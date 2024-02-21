Criminal suspicions | KRP is investigating a gross fraud series related to the misuse of Kela's housing allowance

Based on the preliminary investigation, the criminal damage is suspected to be more than 100,000 euros.

Central Criminal Police (krp) said on Wednesday that it is investigating a gross fraud series related to the abuse of Kela's housing allowance.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, the main suspect in the case had acquired dozens of rental apartments in the capital region.

The police according to the release, there have been people registered in the apartments who have received housing allowance from Kela. The residents who received housing allowance had handed over the apartments to the main suspect for compensation, and the main suspect had re-rented the apartments for a cash payment.

In addition to housing, the rented apartments had been used for short-term use and, among other things, as hiding and storage places for narcotics.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspects have misled Kela by giving false information about their actual place of residence, among other things. Based on this false information, Kela has paid them subsidies,” says the Central Criminal Police's head of investigation, the crime commissioner Matti Rekola in the bulletin.

The fraud series is suspected to have been scheduled for the years 2022–2023. The preliminary investigation of the case started in the summer of 2023 through a serious narcotics crime investigation.

Preliminary investigation based on this, there have been at least 25 apartments re-let and the criminal damage is suspected to be more than 100,000 euros.

In addition to the main suspect, 24 people are suspected of fraud. All the suspects are of foreign origin.

The persons who sublet the apartments are not suspected of a crime, but have been heard as witnesses.