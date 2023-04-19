Criminal suspicions | Kouvola became a drug center: Already another big amphetamine entanglement in a short time

The police suspect that a criminal group operating in Kouvola acquired a total of more than 70 kilograms of amphetamine in Kouvola.

In Kouvola the criminal group that operated is suspected of acquiring and distributing a very large amount of drugs during the years 2020–2022.

According to the preliminary investigation completed by the Southeastern Finland Police Department, the organization is suspected of acquiring a total of more than 70 kilograms of amphetamine in Kouvolaa.

There are seven suspects in total. The police suspect that a criminal group operating in Kouvola is behind the crimes. According to the police, the group is not a symbolic organization of organized crime.

Case began to unravel in 2021, when the police got access to messages sent through the encrypted instant messaging application SkyECC. The instant messaging application enables users to exchange encrypted messages.

The police say they obtained the messages through requests for legal aid from a law enforcement authority in Europe.

The leader of the criminal group is suspected of having procured Kouvolaa’s drugs from the capital region since 2020. The police suspect that the same person also organized the transportation, storage and distribution of drugs.

The police describe the amount of drugs brought to the Kouvola area as very large and the activity continuous.

“Based on the group’s mutual messages, a person belonging to the organization added other substances to the amphetamine, so that the amount of amphetamine that was still distributed has been around 80 kilograms. The street value of that amphetamine alone has been around 2.4 million euros,” the police say in their release.

During the preliminary investigation, more than 15 kilograms of amphetamine was seized from a person belonging to the group. In total, the police seized about 19 kilograms of amphetamine.

In addition, approximately 1,500 Subutex tablets, approximately 90,000 euros in cash and a submachine gun were seized during the searches conducted in 2021–2022.

During the investigation, a cannabis grower was also discovered, which is suspected of producing ten kilograms of marijuana for distribution.

Helsinki Last week, the police informed about another extensive drug case, in which more than 100 kilos of amphetamine were distributed throughout Finland.

Also in this case, which is being investigated by the Helsinki police together with the Southeastern Finland police, the police suspect that amphetamines were widely distributed in Kouvola, among other places.

The head of the investigation of the case that became public on Wednesday, the crime commissioner Lauri Ristola The Southeastern Finland police clarifies that it is a completely different investigation than the one that was made public last week. There are also different suspects in the cases, except for one suspect.

In the drug network announced last week, a Lithuanian criminal group is suspected of having delivered, among other things, 35 kilograms of amphetamine to an organization led by a person from Kouvola last year. The police confiscated 23 kilos of these narcotics from the Kouvola branch.

In the light of recent preliminary investigations and large amphetamine seizures, Kouvola seems to have become one of Finland’s drug centers.

“Kouvola has also been quite high in waste water studies, measured for example in the amount of amphetamine use. At the top of Finnish cities. The situation now seems to continue as it is, at least if the confiscations reflect the matter,” says Ristola.