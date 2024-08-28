Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Criminal suspicions | Kaahari drove almost two hundred and ran away from the police from Hyvinkää to Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2024
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | Kaahari drove almost two hundred and ran away from the police from Hyvinkää to Helsinki


The police had not reached the driver by Wednesday afternoon.

A passenger car the driver ran away from the police at high speed while driving from Hyvinkää to Helsinki on Tuesday afternoon.

The head of the investigation, inspector Jere Pääkkönen the chased one was traveling at a maximum speed of about 200 kilometers per hour.

The situation started when the police received a report about a speeding car in Hyvinkää. From Hyvinkää, the tow truck ran away from the police to Nurmijärvi, where, according to Pääkkönen, it “rolled on smaller roads”.

The chased man made several dangerous passes and hit other vehicles, Pääkkönen says. In addition, the curve was close to running over pedestrians in Nurmijärvi.

From Nurmijärvi, the chase continued to Helsinki’s Pukinmäki, where the chased car was abandoned. The police had not reached the driver by Wednesday afternoon.

East Uusimaa police asks eyewitnesses of the case for tips and observations by email to [email protected].

The matter is being investigated as a gross endangerment of traffic safety.

About the incident news formerly Helsingin Uutiset.

