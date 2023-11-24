Criminal suspicions | IS: Three of the suspects in the Kalasatama murder were released from pretrial detention

In August, a passerby found the man lifeless in the middle of the driveway in Helsinki’s Kalasatama. In October, the police demanded the arrest of four people on suspicion of murder.

Kalasatama three of the murder suspects have been released from pretrial detention, says Evening News on Friday.

In August, a passer-by found a 30-year-old man lifeless in the middle of the road in Kalasatama, Sörnäis, Helsinki. The Helsinki police investigated the matter as a homicide for a long time, but changed the investigation to a murder investigation in October.

At the time, the police demanded the arrest of two men born in the mid-1990s and two women in their 30s. The three suspects had previously been accused of crimes in the Helsinki district court.

According to IS information, both men and one of the women have been released from pretrial detention.

Director of investigations Jukka Larkio said earlier that the change in criminal suspicion was due to the suspected plannedness of the act.

Larkio said at the time that several people were suspected of the act.

According to IS, the three suspects have now been released by Larkio’s decision.