Criminal suspicions | IP: The police are suspected of assault on the night the 16-year-old disappeared

According to Ilkka-Pohjalainen, the 16-year-old boy who disappeared in November had been removed from the restaurant after a fight. According to the newspaper’s information, a policeman who was spending the night off would have been involved in the skirmish.

The police is suspected of abuse on the night the 16-year-old boy disappeared in Lapua, says Ilkka-Pohjalainen.

According to the newspaper, the attorney general’s office has started a preliminary investigation into the suspected assault that happened at night in Lapuanhovi. There are two suspects in the case.

District Attorney Jonna Ryynänen did not comment on the details of the case to the newspaper in more detail while the investigation is ongoing.

Police has reported that the boy disappeared on November 11.

The incident happened on the night of November 12.

The police announced on November 21 that the relatives had not been able to contact the 16-year-old after he left his home in Lapua.

The boy possibly moves in the South Ostrobothnia region. The police are asking for observations to the tip number of the Ostrobothnia Police Department on 0295 415 501 or by email to [email protected]