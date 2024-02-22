Criminal suspicions | Interpol issued a red notice for the Finnish entrepreneur Zilliacus – this is what it means

The Interpol wanted notice issued at Singapore's request does not oblige Thomas Zilliacus to be arrested.

On Wednesday it was reported that the international police organization Interpol has given a Finnish entrepreneur of Thomas Zilliacus the so-called red notice. In the background is from Zilliacus in Singapore an arrest warrant issued.

According to the Singaporean police, Zilliacus is wanted for his alleged involvement in issuing misleading results reports to the social media company Yuuzo.

Interpol's red notice means an international wanted notice, which is brought to the attention of all law enforcement authorities of Interpol's 196 member countries. Its purpose is to inform the police forces of different countries about a person who is either suspected of a crime or who has already received a sentence in a country, but who has not been reached by the authorities of that country.

Interpol issues a red notice at the request of its member country, if the request complies with Interpol's rules.

Interpol insists on their website, that a red notice is a search warrant, not an arrest warrant. The law enforcement authorities of each country decide for themselves how they will use their powers if the wanted person is staying in the country. Interpol cannot therefore demand any country to arrest a wanted person.

Red notice contains, in addition to the person's name and identifying marks, information about the crime for which he is wanted.

The Interpol website has listed about 6,800 people who received a red notice. The name of Zilliacus is not found in this list.

According to Interpol, the majority of red notices are only intended for use by law enforcement authorities. Wanted notices are published on Interpol's website, for example, if the public's help is needed to find a person or if it is suspected that he or she might threaten public safety.

According to Interpol's rules, a red notice can only be issued for serious so-called habitual crimes.

Zilliacus has said that he will give a statement about the arrest warrant on Thursday. According to HS's information, Zilliacus has previously considered taking legal action against the Singapore government or the stock exchange, as the Singapore Stock Exchange in 2018 suspended trading in the Yuuzoo stock he founded due to baseless allegations.