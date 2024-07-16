Criminal suspicions | Information from HS: Member of Parliament Vorna is suspected of a new crime

Criminal suspicions|This week, the police will announce the preliminary investigation regarding the MP.

Congressman Timo Vornasen According to HS data, the number of criminal suspicions has increased during the preliminary investigation of the shooting incident.

Vornanen is suspected of having pointed a gun and fired a shot at the ground at night on April 26 in front of the restaurant Ihku in the heart of Helsinki. No one was injured in the situation.

In the past, the police have suspected Vorna of causing danger, making illegal threats and firearms violations.

According to HS information, he is still suspected of these crimes, but during the preliminary investigation, a fourth crime has also been added.

HS does not know what new crime Vorna is suspected of.

In addition, another person has been suspected of making an illegal threat in connection with the events in front of the restaurant Ihku.

The incident director of investigations, crime commissioner Jukka Larkio did not comment on Tuesday to HS about the criminal charges in the preliminary investigation.

The preliminary investigation into Vornanen’s actions has practically been completed. The police plan to make an announcement about the investigation this week, possibly on Wednesday.

After the shooting incident, Timo Vornanen was dismissed from the Fundamental Finns and the parliamentary group of the Fundamental Finns. Nowadays, he works in his own one-person parliamentary group.