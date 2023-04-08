Saturday, April 8, 2023
Criminal suspicions | In Töölö, burning material was pushed in through the mail hatch of the apartment

April 8, 2023
There was no one inside the apartment at the time of the incident. The police are initially investigating the events as acts of vandalism.

7.4. 23:28 | Updated 7.4. 23:58

An apartment building Inflammable material was pushed through the mailbox in Helsinki’s Töölö on Good Friday evening. The rescue service was alerted to the incident shortly before eleven o’clock.

Firefighter on duty Juuso Punnonen said the material was some kind of paper.

There was no one inside the apartment at the time of the incident, and no personal injuries were caused by the incident. An outsider noticed the fire and extinguished it with a foam extinguisher from the mail hatch.

“The task of the rescue service was only to make sure that there was nothing burning between the outer and intermediate doors. We survived with very little damage,” Punnonen said.

Police continue to investigate the matter. According to Punnonen, there was some kind of visual observation of the suspected fire starter.

The situation center of the Helsinki police told STT that the matter is initially being investigated as vandalism. According to the situation center, the investigation of the suspect’s identity was still in progress before midnight.

