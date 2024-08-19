Criminal suspicions in the berry industry | The messages reveal: This is how the official of the ministry asked for suspected bribes – “These Jukka are small money in your wallet”

Criminal suspicions in the berry industry|The messages of the official of the ministry and the CEO of the berry company became public on Monday.

“Yucca, thanks for the talks last night, it was really refreshing to think about things with you over a little rose wine. And in rum.”

That’s what the government advisor of the Ministry of Labor and Economy said Olli Sorainen started his message to the then CEO of the Polarica Marjanhankinta company Jukka Kristo in February 2022. Sorainen continued his message by asking Kristo to participate in the purchase of a valuable violin for his child.

“These Jukka are small coins in your wallet”, Sorainen wrote to Kristo.

The message in question was already the second time that Sorainen arranged a violin for his child with Kristo’s money.

The first time he requested violins from Polarica through Kristo was in February 2019 and the second time three years later. According to the police’s preliminary investigation file, Kristo agreed to the requests and purchased violins for the Sorainen family member to use.

The first violin and bow cost 5,000 euros and the second violin 8,900 euros. The first violin was given to a violin shop in exchange for 4,000 euros.

Sorainen paid the 2,400 euro portion of the second violin himself.

Sorainen and Kristo’s e-mails show, according to the police’s preliminary investigation file, that the official of the ministry was the initiator in the suspected berry industry bribery ring.

The police have obtained the e-mails in question. They can also be found in the preliminary investigation material that came the start of the trial will be made public on Monday.

Olli Sorai is accused in the trial of taking a bribe and breaching official duty. Jukka Kristo, the former CEO of the berry company Polarica, is facing charges of gross bribery.

Preliminary investigation material according to the board advisor Sorainen approached Kristo about the violin issue for the first time on February 15, 2019. The subject of the email was “A mannequin for Polarica?”.

He asked if Polarica would be interested in sponsoring a member of Sorainen’s family in purchasing a violin.

“This guy is really motivated in his work and lives for performing”, Sorainen described his family member.

When Kristo agreed, Sorainen ordered a Laberte Humbert violin and bow.

Three years later, Sorainen contacted Kristo again and suggested that the old violin be put up for sale and a better one be purchased instead. It was Ch.JBColl’s Mezi violin.

“As a side plot, as a humble tip, valuable violins increase in value potentially, they never lose their value”, Sorainen wrote to Kristo.

“And it would really be about Polarica’s marketing and not corruption. What do you say?” Sorainen finished his message.

According to the preliminary investigation material, based on his position, awareness and activities, Soraiinen has had the opportunity to influence matters related to Kristo’s transactions in official activities.

According to the preliminary investigation, Sorainen has participated without the ministry’s authority and outside of his own job description in the processing of company-specific picker numbers that are central to the business operations of Kristo’s companies.

“A 25% reduction in the number of pickers for the 2021 season of Polarica Marjahankinta Oy was proposed in the preparation of the TE office. Kristo directly informed Sorainen of his disappointment with the picker quota immediately after learning of its reduction. Sorainen has been involved in the procedure, as a result of which the number of pickers of Polarica Marjahankinta Oy did not decrease,” the preliminary investigation material states.

According to the police, the benefit received by Polarica Marjahankinta Oy in the procedure is at least 780,000 euros.

Gravel and Kristo deny all the charges.

According to Sorainen, the violin issue is about the fact that he has asked Polarica for a sponsorship agreement and the right to use the violin so that the user of the violin would perform at the company’s events for a fee.

Due to criminal suspicions, the Ministry of Labor and Economy arrested Sorainen from his post in November 2022. The ministry justified its decision with Sorainen’s central role and the quality and seriousness of the criminal charges.

Sorainen has worked in the ministry for more than two decades. There, he specializes in immigration-related issues.