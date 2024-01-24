Criminal suspicions | Hungary says it has repelled the “Scythian” coup attempt

Police arrested three people and confiscated weapons.

Hungarian the police say they arrested three people on suspicion of preparing a coup attempt. The suspects had planned to “take control of the country” and establish a “Scythian Hungary.” This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The Scythians were a Eurasian nomadic people who lived in an area stretching from Eastern Europe to Central Asia from the 6th century BC. to the 2nd century BC. Marginal groups in Hungary's far right have taken the identity as their own and claim descent from the ancient Scythians.

Around 150 officers from the National Serious Crime Investigation Agency (NNI) took part in the operation, which raided 10 locations in Budapest and elsewhere in central Hungary.

The police arrested seven men and one woman for questioning. In the end, the police arrested three men, whose ages range from 53 to 88 years. The police confiscated various weapons during the raids, including machine guns.

“The eight suspects were preparing to take over the country and also threatened to disarm Hungarian police and soldiers if they resisted,” the NNI stated.

The group had also planned to arrest former and current board members.

According to the authorities, in November a video was published on social media in which the group declared that they had “founded Scythian Hungary.”

A year In the 2022 census, about 2,400 Hungarians said they spoke the Scythian language. A proposal was also made to the Hungarian Parliament last year to recognize the status of the Scythians as an official national minority.

However, the Hungarian parliament voted against the proposal in December. According to the expert opinion given to the Parliament, there are “no physical or legal grounds” for recognizing the Scythians as a living minority.