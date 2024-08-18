Criminal suspicions | Hundreds of young people gathered at Haukilahti’s beach, the police are investigating an aggravated assault and two robberies

Criminal suspicions|The violent crimes happened after hundreds of young people gathered in Haukilahti to celebrate the start of school.

Police is looking for eyewitness accounts of the aggravated assault and two robberies that took place in Espoo’s Haukilahti on Friday evening.

According to the police, hundreds of young people had gathered at Haukilahti’s beach on Friday evening.

The assault took place at the Haukilahti beach pier between ten in the evening and midnight. As a result, the minor boy had to be hospitalized. The on-duty investigation manager Matti Högmanin according to the victim suffered serious injuries in the situation, but his life is not in danger for now.

The head of the investigation does not comment on whether the perpetrators used, for example, edged weapons.

In addition to the gross assault, two separate robberies took place in the evening, both targeting underage boys. The victim of the second robbery was robbed twice. The first assault took place in the Haukilahti beach parking lot between ten and eleven thirty, and the second one near the intersection of Haukilahdenranta and Mellstenintie between 10:50 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

In a subsequent robbery, violence was also directed at three other boys.

Of all the suspects in the cases are a group of young men. According to Högman, the police suspect that the perpetrators were two different groups. However, there is no certainty.

So far, the police do not suspect that the victims and perpetrators knew each other from before. The perpetrators have not yet been identified, and not all victims have been interviewed.

Director of investigations says that the reason for the young people’s gathering was the start of school. Traditionally, high school students in Espoo have organized, for example, nasu parties for first-year students on Haukilahti beach.

The Länsi-Uusimaa police request that all findings be sent to e-mail [email protected] or to the hotline 029 5413031.