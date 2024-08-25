Monday, August 26, 2024
Criminal suspicions | HS met the woman who fooled thousands of people: Admits that she watched Sanna Marini’s secret information

August 26, 2024
A woman of Russian background assures HS that she did not pass on the information. In the course of three and a half years, he was able to extract the information of about 5,500 people.

On a large scale Suspected of fraud, Hus’s Accounts Clerk received Finnish citizenship less than a month before he was caught in his improper information search.

HS’s investigation revealed that the woman moved with her family from Russia to Finland in December 1994 when she was still a minor. He is also still a citizen of Russia.

