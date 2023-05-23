Criminal suspicions | HS information: Videos taken in the showers of swimming pools in Helsinki have been spread on a porn site

According to the police, the photographer published several videos of naked people online. The Helsinki police tracked down the man based on a tip, but the investigation progressed slowly. Eventually, the right to prosecute suspected crimes expired.

Helsinki According to HS information, there is a burglar operating in the swimming halls. Videos have been filmed secretly, at least from the men’s shower rooms at Mäkelänrinte and the Helsinki Swimming Stadium.

The surreptitious filming was done at least in 2020 or before that, but it is not known whether the man continued to surreptitiously film later.

According to HS information, the police caught the suspected cameraman, but the investigation does not affect the two years that have just passed since then. According to the police, the right to prosecute crimes expired last summer at the latest.

The police’s suspect was a man who worked as a photographer, who at least recently has been filming swimming competitions in the Mäkelänrinne swimming pool.

Man according to the police, has published videos he shot secretly in shower rooms on the internet on a porn site. There are several published videos and they show at least dozens of victims.

In some of the videos, the victims are completely recognizable. Some of the published videos are several minutes long.

The recordings show adults or adult-looking men. The videos do not show children or persons who look like minors. However, it is practically impossible to film showers in shower rooms without the camera also recording children. Some of the videos have been cut.

HS does not know what the smuggler has done with the material concerning minors.

Police tracked down the photographer three years ago.

An anonymous letter dated June 29, 2020 was delivered to the Central Criminal Police, stating that the men’s shower rooms at Mäkelänrinne and Helsinki Swimming Stadium have been filmed secretly. The letter was accompanied by a memory stick on which filmed video material was found.

The investigation was transferred to the Helsinki police. The police quickly traced the eavesdropping material to a man in his seventies who works as a photographer. The man’s apartment was searched in July 2020.

The police confiscated the man’s cameras and computer. In Finland, material filmed secretly in the shower rooms of swimming pools was found on the computer.

The police are not sure when the videos were shot. One of the victims has estimated that he was possibly filmed in 2018.

Apparently, the camera has been hidden inside the towel racks. Some of the videos include speech and children’s voices.

In the interrogation the man denied that he had snuck into shower rooms in Finland and uploaded material to the internet, even though the police had found the same material on his computer during the investigation.

According to the police, during the interrogation of another criminal case, the man had admitted that five years ago he had photographed naked men showering at a sports event abroad and “sent the picture or pictures mainly as a joke to acquaintances”.

HS has seen pictures that match this description. The pictures were apparently uploaded to the internet by the same user ID, which the police suspect belongs to the smuggler.

The man himself denied owning the account. After the home search, the account was removed from the internet.

Influence it seems that after the house search, the police investigation did not progress much.

The police suspected the man of disseminating information that violates private life and spying. The right to prosecute suspected crimes expires in two years. According to the police, it happened in the summer of 2022 at the latest.

In February of this year, the Helsinki police contacted the victims who had been identified from the videos. According to HS information, the police told one interested party that identification has been slow because there has been so much material.

HS has seen one victim receive a decision to close the investigation.

It states that the preliminary investigation of both suspected crimes has been closed because the right to prosecute has expired. According to the police, the user account that shared the eavesdropping material, and with it the eavesdropping material, was deleted after the home search, which ended the period of the suspected crimes.

HS does not know why the head of the investigation has not judged the dissemination of information that violates private life to be outrageous, even though pictures and videos have been published on the internet. If the crime was suspected to be gross, the right to prosecute would not have expired yet.

The document received by the victim does not indicate whether the police have carried out other investigative measures during the two years since the home search.

Mixed Spying and the dissemination of information that violates private life are crimes against the interested party, which means that the prosecutor cannot, as a rule, prosecute them, if the victim himself does not request this.

It is possible that the police have not identified the victims in time, in which case the investigation has not been able to move forward.

The document on the decision of the investigation does not indicate whether the court has applied for the continuation of the prosecution in the case. According to HS, at least one victim has been identified at the beginning of this year at the latest.

During Monday and Tuesday, HS did not reach the head of the investigation from the Helsinki police to comment on what happened in the investigation.

“ “I think it’s absolutely sick that a case like this has time to expire on the police’s desk and no charges have been brought.”

HS tried to reach the victims of the eavesdropping. The spouse of one of the victims spoke to HS and said he was shocked by the incident.

“I think it is absolutely sick that such a case has time to expire on the police’s desk and no charges have been filed. Faces can be clearly distinguished from many videos. If dozens of people can already be seen in a few videos, you can’t help but wonder how many victims there are in total,” says the woman.

Videos can still be found on the internet. They were last published last week. HS has no information on when these videos were filmed. There is no information about who has published the videos now.

“I can’t help but wonder if filming continues even today,” says the woman.

According to him, there must have been children on the video recordings, even if such material had not been uploaded to the internet.

Woman says that she is afraid that the man will continue to sneak. At least recently, the man has filmed a sports event in Mäkelänrinte’s swimming hall.

The interviewee wonders how a man can still have access to Helsinki’s swimming pools, especially when he himself has admitted to the police that five years ago he photographed naked men in the shower of a sports event abroad.

“This is the most annoying. The cameraman in question has proven to have filmed a swimming competition in Märsky as recently as last year.”

According to the interviewee, the cameraman gets out “like a dog from a fence”.

“How has this not been taken more seriously”, the woman asks and says that she doubts that the investigation would have been more active if the eavesdropping had taken place in the women’s changing rooms.

Correction May 23 at 4:29 p.m.: The police suspected the man of spreading information that violates private life. In the article, it was previously written about the dissemination of information that violates private life.