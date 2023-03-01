Criminal suspicions | Helsinki police: The burned image of Erdogan is being investigated as defamation

Helsinki police are investigating the burning of Turkish President Erdogan’s image as defamation

Picket burned the Turkish president at the Turkish embassy in Helsinki on Sunday Recep Tayyip Erdogan picture. The police are investigating the matter as defamation.

Head of the Helsinki Police Department’s alert and control unit, chief inspector Heikki Porola says that the incident came to the attention of the police when a nearby patrol saw the events.

“When something is burned in a public place, it arouses interest, and when it is established that the Turkish president is in the picture, there is reason to suspect that a defamation crime has occurred,” Porola tells STT

According to Porola, burning a picture alone can be a crime.

“If you burn a picture that can identify someone, it can fill the identification code.”

According to Porola, the police had not been notified in advance of the demonstration. According to him, there were about twenty participants and they were masked.

From the place four people were arrested and have since been released. In addition to defamation, there are suspicions of resisting and harassing an official in the case.

According to the press release sent to the media by the action group for Kurdistan, which organized the demonstration, the police used pepper spray on one protester. Porola says that he is not aware of gas being used.

