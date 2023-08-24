Thursday, August 24, 2023
Criminal suspicions | Helsinki police stopped a suspicious motorcycle, which turned out to be fake

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in World Europe
Criminal suspicions | Helsinki police stopped a suspicious motorcycle, which turned out to be fake

The police suspect that the person used a motorcycle license plate on the motocross bike to make it seem roadworthy.

Helsinki Police Department investigates a case where a rider rode a motocross bike in normal traffic as if it were a motorcycle.

A bike with motorcycle plates was stopped for inspection on July 14. The motorcycle police had drawn attention to the appearance of the bike because it resembled a motocross bike used in competitions.

The bike had the license plate of a 2005 Yamaha DT 125 model bike. However, the game looked newer and, for example, there seemed to be something unclear in the frame number, the police say in their release. The speedometer and steering wheel lock were also missing. In the end it turned out that it was a Yamaha YT 125 motocross bike, which should not be ridden in traffic.

The suspect told the police having acquired a bike for road traffic, even though he knew it was not allowed. In addition to the fact that the suspect had put a roadworthy motorcycle plate on the bike, he had made a new frame number on the bike.

The Helsinki police are investigating the case as forgery, a vehicle violation and driving a vehicle without a license. Tax fraud is also a crime because the car tax was unpaid.

“In the preliminary investigation, it turned out that the police had stopped the driver and motocross bike in question in traffic before,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Jari Korkalainen in the bulletin.

The driver has been ordered to a temporary driving ban. The case will be transferred to prosecution in due course. The Helsinki police announced the incident on Thursday.

According to the police, those tuned in there are a lot of discussions about motorcycles on social media, and illegal bikes are sold on sales platforms. For example, the police urge parents of young people who are thinking about purchasing a light motorcycle to be careful.

According to the police, the phenomenon is worrying in terms of traffic safety. In the case currently under preliminary investigation, the bike is about three times more powerful than a roadworthy motorcycle and would require its driver to have a class A driver’s license.

